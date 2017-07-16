Jose Mourinho discusses Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd transfer links

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out a bid for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move to re-sign the Portugal international earlier this summer when he was reportedly unsettled by a tax case filed against him by Spanish authorities.

But his compatriot Mourinho believes embarking on an “impossible” attempt to sign Ronaldo would be a waste of United’s time and resources.

Killing off any lingering thoughts of Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford for the 2017/18 campaign, Mourinho

He told the BBC: “I am not going to get my club to waste time on players who are mission impossible.

“Ronaldo is such an important player for his club. A player of great economic power. We have not been able to find any reason that could have made us think that Ronaldo could leave.”

United sold Ronaldo to Madrid for a then world record £80m in 2009. The 32-year-old left Old Trafford with a record of 118 goals in 292 games and won the Champions League and three Premier League titles with United.

He has gone on to win a further three Champions League titles in Madrid and won La Liga twice. His record for the Spanish giants stands at 406 goals in 394 games.