Jose Mourinho drops transfer demands, not interested in Morata to Chelsea deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that the club might make just one more signing this summer, the BBC reports.

At the start of the transfer window, Mourinho had instructed United’s hierarchy to add four new players to his squad.

With defender Victor Lindelof joining from Benfica for £31m and striker Romelu Lukaku arriving from Everton for £75m, United could now make just three summer signings.

Mourinho bemoaned and difficult transfer window and said: “We are not a club that is ready to pay what the clubs want.

“I’m used to clubs paying big for big players. Now everybody pays big money for good players.”

One of those linked with United earlier in the window and before Lukaku’s arrival was Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The Red Devils were unable to agree a fee with Madrid, but the Spain international is now on the verge of joining Chelsea for £50m.

Asked about that, Mourinho replied: “I’m not interested in what Chelsea FC does.

“It was obvious they were going to sign a striker after the situation with the manager and Diego.”

United’s final signing of the window is likely to be a defensive midfielder. They have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier and Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, though Spurs are unwilling to sell Dier and Chelsea reluctant to sell to United.