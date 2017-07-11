Jose Mourinho pushing for £60m Eric Dier bid

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is encouraging the club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier and wants the Old Trafford hierarchy to lodge a £60m bid, according to the Daily Mirror.

Mourinho is known to be keen to strengthen his options in defensive midfield and is keen to add England international Dier to his squad. He is reportedly urging executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to make Spurs an irresistible offer for the former Sporting Lisbon player.

Dier is the man Mourinho wants as he helps to steer United towards a post-Michael Carrick era. The veteran midfielder was awarded a new one-year deal running until 2018, but at the age of 35 he cannot start every game and is not a long-term option.

Capturing Dier would allow for a season of transition before Carrick is moved on next summer.

But Spurs insist the 23-year-old, who is one of their star performers, is not for sale at any price.