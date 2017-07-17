Juan Foyth set to join Tottenham this week

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to complete the £8m signing of defender Juan Foyth this week, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Estudiantes centre-back, aged 19, has emerged as a target for his Argentine compatriot Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks. With Kevin Wimmer expected to leave Spurs this summer, the north London club need to strengthen their options in central defence.

It looks like Argentina Under-20 international Foyth, who featured against England in the Under-20 World Cup earlier this summer, will be added to the squad within a matter of days.

He is said to be viewed as an understudy to Toby Alderweireld and plays in a similar ball-playing style to the Belgium international. He can operate on either side of central defence or as a deep-lying midfielder.

Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has been in talks with the Spurs hierarchy to finalise the deal.

If the move is completed, Foyth will become Tottenham’s first summer signing.