Kurt Zouma due to hold talks with Stoke City and West Brom

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is due to hold talks with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion tomorrow as he plans a loan move for next season, according to the Sky Sports.

The France international has been tipped for a while to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and it now looks like he will be turning out for the Potters or the Baggies in 2017/18.

Zouma returned to action in January after almost a year out with a serious knee injury. He failed to force his way into Antonio Conte’s title-winning team after such a long absence and is now set to move elsewhere in search of regular playing time that would help him rediscover his fitness and form.

He joined the Blues from Saint Etienne in a £12m deal in January 2014 and linked up with his new club that summer. He has made 71 appearances in all competitions over the course of his three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Zouma has two France caps, which were both won in 2015.