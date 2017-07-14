Kyle Walker reacts to joining Man City

England international Kyle Walker has posted on social media to give his reaction to joining Manchester City.

The 27-year-old’s £50m transfer from Tottenham Hotspur was completed this afternoon.

Writing on Twitter, Walker said he was “honoured” to announce his move to City. He said he had an “amazing time” at Spurs, but couldn’t wait to start a new chapter at the Etihad Stadium.

The tweet was accompanied by a gif that shows a photo of Walker in action in a Tottenham shirt being transformed into a City shirt. You can see that below.