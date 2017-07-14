Kyle Walker set for Man City medical today

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker is due to undergo a medical at Manchester City today, according to the BBC.

As we reported yesterday, the two clubs have agreed a £50m fee for the England international’s transfer, and the deal now looks set to be completed pretty quickly.

Walker, aged 27, is due to link-up with City’s medical team today so they can perform the usual physical checks on him before giving the go-ahead for the deal to be finalised. An official announcement could follow later today

Spurs’ international players are due to report for pre-season training today, but Walker is not expected at their Hotspur Way base.

City are due to travel to the USA for their pre-season tour on Monday and the BBC report suggests that Walker will be on the flight, with the deal expected to be wrapped up before then.

Walker joined Tottenham from Sheffield United in 2009 and has made 228 appearances for the north London club.