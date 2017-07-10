Leeds linked with Man Utd defender

Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is a transfer target for Leeds United, according to ESPN.

New Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is said to be keen to sign Borthwick-Jackson, either on loan or permanently.

The 20-year-old has not be included in Jose Mourinho’s travelling party for the pre-season tour of the USA.

The 6ft 3in left-back spent last season on loan in the Championship at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but only made seven appearances and ended up returning to United to turn out for the under-23 side for the second half of the campaign.

Borthwick-Jackson broke into United’s first team under Louis van Gaal in the 2015/16 season and won their under-21 player of the year award. He has 14 senior appearances for the Red Devils to his name, including 10 Premier League outings, all of which came that season.

He signed a new long-term deal last summer on the basis of those showings and still has three years to run on his contract.