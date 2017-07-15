Left-back on the verge of joining Liverpool

Liverpool are close to announcing the signing of Hull City left-back Andy Robertson, according to The Guardian.

The Scotland international, aged 23, has been linked with a move to Anfield for several weeks and the deal is now nearly done. Negotiation between the Reds and the Tigers are reportedly all but completed, which means that Robertson is now set to become Jurgen Klopp’s third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Dominic Solanke from Chelsea and Mohamed Salah from Roma.

Robertson joined Hull, who were relegated to the Championship last season, from Dundee United in a £2.85m deal in July 2014 and his impressed during his time on Humberside.

Klopp will hope he provides the solution to Liverpool’s problem left-back position. With Alberto Moreno falling out of favour after some erratic displays at the start of last season, converted midfielder James Milner occupied the left-back spot for much of the 2016/17 campaign.