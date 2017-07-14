Liverpool have £57m bid rejected

Liverpool have had a £57m offer for RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita rejected, according to German newspaper Bild.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly desperate to add the 22-year-old midfielder to his squad for next season, but has seen a €65m (£57m) bid knocked back by Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side are said to have made contact with the Anfield hierarchy in the wake of the bid to emphasise that Keita is not for sale this summer.

Leipzig have qualified for next season’s Champions League and are desperate to have their box-to-box star at the club to play a part in the campaign.

But the report claims that Klopp and the Reds, preparing for a Champions League campaign of their own, will not give up so easily and intend to continue their pursuit of Keita.

An improved bid is likely to be made in the coming days, but Keita might have to submit a transfer request in order to force the deal through.