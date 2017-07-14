Liverpool accept bid from Lazio for midfielder

Liverpool have accepted a £5m bid from Lazio for midfielder Lucas Leiva, according to Sky Sports.

The long-serving Brazilian is now expected to be withdrawn from tonight’s pre-season friendly against Wigan Athletic ahead of his likely move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Lucas, aged 30, joined the Reds from local club Gremio in 2007, also for £5m. His 10 years at Anfield now looks set to come to a close once he has undergone a medical and agreed personal terms with Lazio.

The defensive midfielder made 31 appearances of Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, including 24 Premier League games, and was frequently required to stand in at centre-back.

Lucas has been a firm Klopp favourite since the German’s arrival at the club in October 2015. But it appears the Reds boss is now ready to let him move on.

He has clocked up 344 appearances in all competitions over the past 10 seasons and has won 24 caps for Brazil.