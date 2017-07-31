Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on €300m bid for Naby Keita

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joked that his side are readying a €300m bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

The Reds have been desperate to sign the 22-year-old Guinea international this summer, but Klopp appears to resigning himself to the fact that Leipzig are not going to sell.

Liverpool have already had three bids rejected by the Bundesliga side. Their last offer was £75m and was still turned down.

Klopp has at least been able to see the funny side.

According to The Independent, he told Sky Deutschland: “Our next offer for Keita is €300m!”

The German then clarified that he was joking and that his club were not actually planning to triple the world transfer record in an effort to bring Keita to Anfield. He said he would not be discussing Liverpool’s actual transfer business.

Klopp was speaking in his homeland after the Reds had recorded a comfortable win over Hertha Berlin in a pre-season friendly.