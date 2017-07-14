Liverpool and Chelsea vying to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Liverpool and Chelsea are involved in a tug-of-war for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Sun.

The Premier League rivals are both keen to sign the Gabon international as they seek to bolster their squads ahead of returns to the Champions League next season. Both have held talks with Aubameyang’s agents over a £65m transfer, the report claims.

Aubameyang, aged 28, previously played under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund. The Anfield hierarchy will hope the Klopp connection gives them the edge over Chelsea.

The Premier League champions are in the market for a new striker after head coach Antonio Conte informed Diego Costa that he is not in his plans for the 2017/28 campaign. But the Blues lost out to Manchester United in the race for Romelu Lukaku and are now pursuing other options.

They can take hope from Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, being reluctant to match Dortmund’s valuation or the forward’s £180,000-a-week wage demands.

Aubameyang, who has scored 85 goals in 128 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, failed to agree terms on a move to Paris Saint-Germain last month and has also been touted for a move to the Chinese Super League.