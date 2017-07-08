Liverpool confident of £30m transfer

Liverpool are confident they will be able to offload defender Mamadou Sakho at their £30m asking price this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The France international has been out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp for the past 12 months after a falling out last pre-season. He subsequently spent time on loan at Crystal Palace and is expected to leave Anfield permanently this summer.

Palace remain the frontrunners to sign Sakho, but the Reds have reportedly received a flood of enquiries about the 27-year-old. That level of interest has given them confidence that they will be able to achieve their valuation despite the Eagles being reluctant to stump up £30m.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man is under contract at Anfield until June 2020. Liverpool will point to the £25m paid by neighbours Everton to sign Michael Keane, who was entering the final 12 months of his Burnley contract, as evidence that their asking price is not off the mark.

Sakho is said to have already held talks with new Palace boss Frank de Boer about returning to Selhurst Park for next season.