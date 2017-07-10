Liverpool confirm signing of Chelsea starlet

Liverpool have completed the signing of Chelsea striker Dom Solanke.

The England Under-20 World Cup winner had agreed to move to Anfield at the end of his contract with the Blues, but the two clubs had struggled to agree on a compensation fee.

It appears those hurdles have now been overcome because the Reds unveiled Solanke as their player this evening.

The 19-year-old had been on Chelsea’s books since the age of seven. But after spending last season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, he has opted to move on in search of regular first-team football.

He told Liverpool’s website: “It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already.

“Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here.”

Solanke won the Golden Ball for being the best player at the Under-20 World Cup after scoring four goals in the competition and helping to fire England to victory.