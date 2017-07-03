Liverpool confirm transfer for defender

Liverpool have announced that defender Andre Wisdom has completed a permanent transfer to Derby County.

The 24-year-old rejoins the Rams, where he previously spent the 2013/14 season on loan and made 38 appearances.

Neither Liverpool nor Derby have disclosed the fee involved in Wisdom’s transfer, but the Championship side confirmed that he has signed a four-year contract running until June 2021.

Best of luck in your future career, Andre. 👏 pic.twitter.com/k0EaaKMdWe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 3, 2017

The fee and Wisdom’s personal terms were agreed last month, but the move was held up because the former England Under-21 international was on holiday.

After returning to the UK, he underwent a medical with the Rams and has now put pen to paper on his contract.

Wisdom can operate in central defence or as a right-back.

He had been on Liverpool’s books since arriving from Bradford City as a 14-year-old in 2008. He leaves the Reds having made 22 first-team appearances, most of which came under Brendan Rodgers in the 2012/13 season.

Since his last spell with Derby, he has spent time on loan at Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Red Bull Salzburg.

Here’s what he had to say about his transfer: