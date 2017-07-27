Liverpool demand £133m from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have told Barcelona to pay £133m (€150m) if they want to sign playmaker Philippe Coutinho, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

Barca failed with a £72m bid for the Brazil international last week, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp insisting that Coutinho is not for sale at any price.

But the latest report suggests Liverpool would do business if a world record fee is paid for the 25-year-old. That fee is not said to be a realistic valuation of the former Inter Milan man but an attempt to scare off any interest in signing him this summer.

Barcelona are reportedly only willing to pay up to €80m and think this is a fair price, despite Liverpool already rejecting an offer at that level.

The same article claims Coutinho is keen on a move to Camp Nou and agreed personal terms with Barcelona months ago.

Barca representatives are reportedly in the UK in an effort to get the deal done.