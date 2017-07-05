Liverpool make £14.9m bid for Emanuel Mammana

Liverpool have launched a €17m (£14.9m) bid to sign Lyon defender Emanuel Mammana, according to The Sport Review.

The Reds are reported to have made their move to sign the 21-year-old Argentina international.

Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy are said to be ready to offer him a five-year contract worth £54,000-a-week. But they have not yet had the opportunity

Mammana started his career at River Plate and has just completed his first season in European football. The 6ft centre-back has three caps for his country to date.

Klopp is known to be keen to strengthen his central defensive options this summer. With Mamadou Sakho out of favour and then loaned to Crystal Palace, midfielder Lucas Leiva regularly played in defence last season.

Liverpool’s bid to sign top centre-back target Virgil van Dijk from Southampton descended into farce early this summer when the Merseysiders were reported to the Premier League by the Saints for allegedly tapping up their Dutch defender.