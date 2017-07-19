Liverpool midfielder quits pre-season tour to finalise transfer

Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart has left the club’s pre-season tour of Hong Kong to finalise an £8m move to Hull City, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 23-year-old has flown back to the UK and is set to meet Tigers officials to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

Stewart joined the Reds from Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer in 2014. His first team prospects initially improved under Jurgen Klopp, who gave him his debut in the FA Cup tie against Exeter City in January 2016 and a further 20 first team appearances.

But he faded from the German’s plans last season and, despite having only signed a new five-year contract last November, will now be allowed to move on.

Liverpool turned down interest in Stewart from the likes of Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Aston Villa as recently as the January transfer window because Klopp wanted to keep him in the squad.

But that situation has now changed as Stewart was restricted to under-23 football for the second-half of the 2016/17 season.