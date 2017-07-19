Liverpool have new £66m bid for Naby Keita rejected

Liverpool have failed with a fresh offer for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, according to The Times.

The Guinea international, aged 22, has emerged as manager Jurgen Klopp’s top transfer target this summer and the Reds lodged an improved £66m (€75m) bid for him. They had previously had a £57m bid rejected by Leipzig, who have also turned down the new offer.

The Bundesliga side are keen to keep Keita in their ranks ahead of their inaugural Champions League campaign. Despite Liverpool being prepared to stump up five times they amount they paid to sign Keita from sister club Red Bull Salzburg just 12 months ago, Leipzig’s hierarchy are emphasising that the player is not for sale at any price.

Owner Dietrich Mateschitz told Sportbild: “Lately we got a €75 million offer for Naby Keïta. No way! He has a contract and he will complete it.”

Keita’s deal runs until June 2020.

The box-to-box man scored eight goals and bagged seven assists in 31 appearances in his debut season in the Bundesliga.