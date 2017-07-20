Liverpool preparing new £70m bid for Naby Keita

Liverpool are readying yet another bid for RB Leipzig star Naby Keita, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Reds are set to lodge an improved £70m for the 22-year-old midfielder, despite Leipzig’s insistence that Keita is not for sale at any price.

Guinea international Keita has emerged as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s top summer transfer target. The Anfield hierarchy have already failed with bids of £57m and, as we reported yesterday, £66m.

A new bid is likely for the box-to-box player who joined from Red Bull Salzburg for just £10m last summer and has a buy-out clause allowing him to move on for £50m next summer.

He scored eight goals and bagged seven assists in his first season in the Bundesliga and helped Leipzig qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz, co-founder of the energy drink Red Bull, went public with Liverpool’s £66m offer to reiterate that Keita is not for sale.

The Austrian businessman told Sportbild: “We don’t sell any of our players just to get money. Lately we got a €75m [£66million] offer for Naby Keita. No way! He has a contract and he will accomplish it.

“To sell him would not only be a proof of distrust to our fans but also the wrong sign for our players like Timo Werner, who is in demand too.”