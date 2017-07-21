Liverpool reject £72m bid for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

Liverpool have rejected a £72m bid from Barcelona for playmaker Philippe Coutinho, according to The Guardian.

The Catalan giants have long been credited with interest in the Brazil international and have now launched a serious effort to bring him to Camp Nou, where he would join his friend and compatriot Neymar.

Coutinho, aged 25, is reportedly viewed as the long-term successor to Andres Iniesta in Barca’s midfield. But he signed a new £150,000-a-week deal at Anfield last season and is tied to the Merseyside club until June 2021.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the Barcelona bid when he spoke today in Hong Kong, where Liverpool are competing in the Premier League Asia Trophy, and was adamant that the Reds are not a selling club and that the club intend to resist any improved bids.

He said: “Yes [Coutinho is not for sale] but that’s not since this morning or yesterday, it’s not been any different.

“Phil is a very important player for us. He’s trying to get back his rhythm but there’s no doubt about his quality. He’s very smart both offensively and defensively.

“The nice news for us is that he’s still young. He has improved a lot since I’ve been here and he can still improve a lot.

“I’m not surprised that any club is interested in players at Liverpool. The very important message is that we are not a selling club and that’s how it is. We believe in working together and developing together.

“We want to make the next step together and for this we need to stay together. We have to create a situation where everybody is easily able to see which direction we want to go. It’s really positive. This is a fantastic club and it’s a good moment for Liverpool.”

Coutinho joined Liverpool from Italian side Inter Milan in January 2013 in a £8.5m deal. He has since made 182 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and scored 42 goals.