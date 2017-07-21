Liverpool sign Andy Robertson

Liverpool have completed the signing of Hull City left-back Andy Robertson in a deal worth a reported £8m.

The Scotland international, aged 23, had been widely expected to join the Reds after been strongly linked with a move to Anfield and having left the Tigers’ pre-season training camp in Portugal earlier this week.

He has now undergone a medical and put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Merseysiders at Melwood this afternoon.

Robertson joined Hull, who were relegated to the Championship last season, from Dundee United in a £2.85m deal in July 2014 and his impressed during his time on Humberside.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will hope he provides the solution to Liverpool’s problem left-back position. With Alberto Moreno falling out of favour after some erratic displays at the start of last season, converted midfielder James Milner occupied the left-back spot for much of the 2016/17 campaign.

Robertson will hope to make that spot his own next season.