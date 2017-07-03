Liverpool step up Naby Keita pursuit

Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita on the instructions of manager Jurgen Klopp, according to The Times.

The German boss appears to be increasingly determined to have Keita at his disposal for the 2017/18 season.

Guinea international Keita, aged 22, is reportedly set for talks with Leipzig over his future, while the Anfield hierarchy are due to make fresh contact with their counterparts at Keita’s current club.

The Bundesliga side have so far insisted that their star man is not for sale and that they intend to keep hold of him ahead of their inaugural Champions League campaign.

But it seems likely that the Reds are prepared to match the £70m valuation mooted by Leipzig in an effort to ward off potential suitors. Their prospective bid is likely to include a smaller initial fee with a series of structured payments and potential add-ons taking the fee close to Leipzig’s reported asking price.

Klopp is due back at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground this week to start pre-season training and is keen to see his interest in Keita reach a quick conclusion.