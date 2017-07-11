Liverpool target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain increasingly likely to leave Arsenal this summer

There is virtually no chance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signing a new contract at Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.

The England international is now increasingly likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer having grown frustrated at being unable to establish himself as a first-choice starter in Arsene Wenger’s team.

Sources close to the midfielder told the broadcaster that contracts talks are in deadlock and there are no plans for further discussions over an extension.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, aged 23, is now into the final 12 months of his contract and would be able to leave Arsenal on a free transfer summer. That increases the likelihood of the north Londoners being tempted to cash in during the current transfer window.

The same report claims Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in signing him.

In the meantime, the former Southampton youngster joined his team-mates on the flight to Australia to start Arsenal’s pre-season tour.