Liverpool target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to see out his Arsenal contract

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is prepared to see out the final year of his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer, according to The Times.

The England international has reportedly turned down the offer of a new contract at the Emirates Stadium

Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected a take-it-of-leave-it offer from the Gunners that offered a significant increase on his current salary because he is concerned about playing time.

The 23-year-old was not a regular starter for Arsene Wenger’s side last season and he wants to establish himself as a key play, either at Arsenal or elsewhere.

Liverpool made an approach to discuss Oxlade-Chamberlain’s availability earlier this week, but they were knocked back by the Gunners.

But the former Southampton youngster is said to be happy to see out the final year of his deal and leave for nothing next year if Arsenal don’t want to sell him and his playing time doesn’t increase next season.