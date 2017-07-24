Liverpool target Naby Keita takes out team-mate in training

Liverpool fans might be interested to note that top transfer target Naby Keita is cutting a frustrated figure at current club RB Leipzig.

The midfielder, who was the subject of a £66m bid from the Reds earlier this month, took out team-mate Diego Demme in training at Leipzig’s pre-season training camp.

Germany international Demme fouled Keita during a training game, as you can see in the video below.

Despite Demme’s foul not being particularly noteworthy, Keita hit back with a foul that left his midfield colleague on the ground and in need of medical attention. The foul itself was not caught on camera, but you can see the aftermath in the video below. Coach Ralph Hasenhüttl is reportedly demanding an explanation from Keita for his actions.

And here is Demme being carried off the pitch afterwards.

The question that will inevitably arise is: was Keita’s frustration created solely by Demme’s foul or is the club’s refusal to allow him to move to Anfield causing him to boil over?