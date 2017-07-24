Liverpool target omitted from pre-season training camp

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has been left out of the travelling party for a pre-season training camp in France, according to the BBC.

The Netherlands international is known to be keen to join Liverpool this summer and has been training alone in recent weeks.

He has now been left at home as the rest of Mauricio Pellegrino’s squad head away to prepare for the 2017/18 campaign.

Although he travelled with his team-mates to a camp in Austria earlier this month, he is not part of the 25-man squad going to France.

Van Dijk appeared to be on the verge of moving to Anfield in a £60m deal earlier this summer. But the move collapsed when the Saints reported Liverpool for an illegal approach, which prompted the Reds to apologise and publicly end their interest in the centre-back.

But reports in recent weeks have indicated that manager Jurgen Klopp still hopes to sign Van Dijk this summer. The latest development suggests that the 26-year-old’s future may well lie away from St Mary’s.