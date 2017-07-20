Man City accused of tapping up Kylian Mbappe, Arsenal in the clear

Manchester City are one of four clubs threatened with being reported to FIFA by Monaco for allegedly tapping up their striker Kylian Mbappe.

The French champions are warning that they are ready to inform the authorities about sides they claim have made contact with France international Mbappe and his representatives.

Fellow Premier League suitors Arsenal are not among those accused of an illicit approach.

A statement issued by Monaco read: “AS Monaco regretfully notice that ‘important’ European football clubs made contacts with Kylian Mbappé (and his entourage) without its authorisation. AS Monaco want to remind these clubs that such actions are contrary to the article 211 of the administrative regulation of the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and to the article 18.3 of the Regulation of the Status and the Transfer of the Players of Fifa.

“To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco are considering asking the French Football League and Fifa to bring disciplinary proceedings against the offending clubs.”

The Guardian reports that it has established City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are three of the four clubs. The identity of the fourth club has not yet been established.

Clubs found guilty of making an illegal approach could potentially face sanctions including a transfer ban.

Mbappe, aged 19, has emerged as one of the hottest properties during the current transfer window, with the assortment of high profile clubs tracking him reportedly prepared to be upwards of £100m in order to sign him.

But Monaco insist he is not for sale and will be staying with them.