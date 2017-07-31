Man City players openly discussing Alexis Sanchez signing

Manchester City’s players are anticipating the arrival of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The City squad is said to be openly discussing the imminent signing of the Chile international, with Pep Guardiola’s current selection of forwards reportedly pondering how Sanchez will fit into the team and how his arrival might impact their own roles in the side.

Guardiola and the Etihad Stadium hierarchy are said to be trying to force through a £50m deal for the player despite Arsene Wenger’s insistence that the former Barcelona star will stay in north London next season.

Sanchez, aged 28, is into the final 12 months of his deal at the Emirates Stadium, negotiations over an extension ended in stalemate and the player is thought to be desperate to play Champions League football next season.

He was due to report for pre-season training yesterday, but was given permission to stay in his homeland after posting on social media to complain that he was ill.