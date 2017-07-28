Man City target Alexis Sanchez and agent clash over transfer plans

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is at odds with his agent over his future, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Chile international is reportedly desperate to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer in order to secure Champions League football for next season. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are both eager to sign him.

But agent Fernando Felicevich is said to be urging Sanchez to see out the final 11 months of his contract with the Gunners in order to make a lucrative free transfer next summer. Competition to land Sanchez would be fierce and, with no transfer fee payable at that stage, the player and his agent would be able to command a huge signing-on fee and a bigger salary.

City are already prepared to make Sanchez their best-paid player ever if he moves to the Etihad Stadium before the current transfer window closes. Felicevich believes the offers would be even bigger next year.

Sanchez is due to report for pre-season training on Sunday, but as we reported earlier has set the groundwork for a no-show by taking to Instagram to claim he is ill.