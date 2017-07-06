Man Utd agree £75m fee for Everton’s Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have agreed a £75m fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku, according to the BBC.

The deal is now expected to be finalised in time for the 24-year-old to join his new team-mates on the plane for their pre-season tour to the USA on Sunday.

Lukaku’s imminent signing means United have ended their interest in Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, the report claims.

Belgium international Lukaku had been strongly linked with a return to former club Chelsea this summer. He was expected to replace Diego Costa, who has been told he is surplus to requirements, in Antonio Conte’s squad.

But it now looks certain that he will be playing his football at Old Trafford next season under Jose Mourinho, who sold him to Everton for £28m in 2014 during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils have reportedly been chasing Lukaku for most of the summer. His name was included on a list of forward options given to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward by Mourinho before the end of last season.