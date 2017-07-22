Man Utd bid for Nemanja Matic, Chelsea demand £50m

Manchester United have lodged a £35m bid for Chelsea midfielder £35m, but the Blues are demanding £50m, according to the Daily Mirror.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly prepared to sell the Serbian midfielder to a Premier League rival as a favour to his former manager Jose Mourinho.

But the Russian is reportedly adding a Romelu Lukaku tax to the planned fee after Mourinho’s United beat the champions to their planned signing of the Belgian striker.

Italian champions Juventus are also interested in Matic and he would be available to them for less than £50m. But the player has reportedly informed the Stamford Bridge hierarchy that he is keen on a move to Old Trafford and a reunion with Mourinho.

Matic’s opportunities at Chelsea next season are set to be limited by the arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.

The 28-year-old has won two Premier League titles with the Blues.