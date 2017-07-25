Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho confirms two transfer targets

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is still targeting two more signings this summer.

Speaking from the USA where the Red Devils are on a pre-season tour, the Portuguese boss says he is still hoping to add a winger and a midfielder to his squad before the end of the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, he said: “I’m happy with my squad but I would like to have two more players, I never hide that, one player a midfield player would give me more options to the balance and the team,” he said.

“Another one an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options but I never speak about players that belong to other teams.

“I don’t like if any manager comes and would say he would like one of my players, that’s not correct. I would like two more players but probably I only get one.”

The talk of balance in midfield suggests that Mourinho has a defensive midfielder in mind, particularly given the array of attack-minded midfielders already in United’s ranks. That would support the recent rumours linking the Europa League winners with Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier and Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic.

An attacking player who can operate on the wings immediately conjures thoughts of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic. The Croatia international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer.

United’s two signings so far this summer have been striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton and defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica.