Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho gives an update on Alvaro Morata situation

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he does not expect Alvaro Morata to join the club this summer.

The Red Devils were hotly tipped to sign the Real Madrid striker before landing Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in a £75m deal.

An attempt to sign Morata was rumoured to have collapsed because United were unable to agree a fee with Madrid for the Spain international. Mourinho’s latest comments seem to confirm that situation.

The United boss admitted that he likes Morata and said it was a shame that United had not been able to sign him, before acknowledging he was pessimistic about the prospects of a deal being done for the 24-year-old.

According to the BBC, Mourinho said: “It is a shame.

“He is a player who made it to the first team with me and I have a special liking for. I enjoyed watching his evolution in Juventus and Madrid.

“But we have not reached an agreement with his club and I don’t think he can end with us.”

Mourinho gave Morata his Real Madrid debut during his time in charge at the Bernabeu. After the Special One’s exit, the homegrown forward was sold to Juve. Madrid activated a buy-back clause a year ago.