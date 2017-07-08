Man Utd bound Romelu Lukuka faces court after being arrested by Beverly Hills police

Romelu Lukaku was arrested by police in Los Angeles and faces a court date.

The Manchester United-bound Everton striker was nicked after repeated complaints about loud music coming from his holiday home in Beverly Hills.

Officers responded to five noise complaints from neighbours. With Lukaku not taking heed of the verbal warnings he received, he was given a “misdemeanour citation” by police during a sixth call-out on July 2 and is now due to appear in court on October 2.

He was released at the scene and was not taken into custody.

A Beverly Hills Police Department statement read: “On July 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli.

“Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 – Excessive Noise. The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings.

“These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing. Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.

“Bolingoli is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017.”

Lukaku is in the USA on holiday and has been spending a lot of time with his soon-to-be team-mate Paul Pogba. He is due to link up with the United squad in LA tomorrow for the start of their pre-season tour.

United are due to play Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Old Trafford on September 30, but then have a 10-day break for international fixtures so Lukaku’s court date won’t cause too much inconvience.

His national team, Belgium, are away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in a World Cup qualifier on October 7 before hosting Cyprus on October 10.