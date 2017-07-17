Man Utd captain Michael Carrick fires warning to Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United’s newly appointed captain Michael Carrick has warned recent signing Romelu Lukaku that he faces a huge step up after arriving from Everton.

Comparing the situation with his own move to United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, Carrick said Lukaku needs to adapt quickly to the higher level of scrutiny that is part and parcel of playing for the Red Devils.

The veteran midfielder backed Lukaku, aged 24, to score goals for United this season and said his Premier League experience would help him to settle.

But he indicated that would be dependent on the Belgium international learning to deal with the pressure of being a United player.

He told The Guardian: “The jump is massive. I found that myself coming from Tottenham. It’s a massive jump. You can’t really explain to people until they’ve gone through it. I’m sure he’ll find the same.

“But having Premier League experience is a massive bonus. He’ll know how things work week to week. It’s just about dealing with the pressure.

“It’s early days. It’s one week’s training and 45 minutes against Galaxy so you can’t come to any conclusions. We know what he is all about, there are no surprises.

“We all know exactly what he brings and that is why he is here. He is not going to change his game because he has come here. He does what he does best and obviously he’s been brought here to score goals. I am pretty certain he will do that this season.”

Lukaku joined United from Everton in a £75m deal and, as mentioned by Carrick, made his first appearance in a pre-season friendly against LA Galaxy over the weekend.

Carrick, who celebrates his 36th birthday later this month, was a £14m signing from Spurs some 11 years ago.