Man Utd close to agreeing Ivan Perisic fee

Manchester United and Inter Milan are close to agreeing a fee for the transfer of winger Ivan Perisic, according to Sky Sports.

The Croatia international, aged 28, is reported to be one of United manager Jose Mourinho’s top transfer targets.

Perisic is reluctant to join his Inter team-mates on the plane when they fly to China today to star their pre-season tour, the report claims.

But the BBC reports that he is likely to make the trip unless there is a late change, although United representatives have visited Milan in an effort to finalise a deal.

The former Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund man was excused from Inter’s training camp in the Alps over the weekend, but that was to return to Croatia for dental treatment on an abscess.

Inter are said to be holding out for a fee of £48m and are interested in France international Anthony Martial, aged 21, joining them as part of the deal.