Man Utd confident of signing Nemanja Matic after missing out on Eric Dier

Manchester United are confident they will be able to sign Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to The Guardian.

The Red Devils’ failure to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell versatile England international Eric Dier has led to them stepping up their interest in Matic.

United have already had a £35m offer for him rejected but the Serbia international wants to make the move to Old Trafford, where he would be reunited with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly willing to allow him to make the move to a Premier League rivals out of appreciation for his service to the club. Matic has helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles.

But the Russia wants a fee of £50m from United in order to give the transfer the go-ahead.

Matic’s opportunities at Stamford Bridge would be limited be the recent arrival of fellow defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.