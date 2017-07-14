Man Utd confirm move for goalkeeper

Manchester United have announced that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Aston Villa on loan for the 2017/18 season.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park and made 22 appearances for Steve Bruce’s side.

He will now rejoin the Championship side for pre-season and to get ready for the forthcoming campaign. He looks set to start next season as Villa’s first-choice keeper, though he faces competition from former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Mark Bunn.

Johnstone will find himself protected by former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, who signed for the Villans earlier this summer.

All the best to @SamJohnstone50, who will spend the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Aston Villa. #MUFC

Former England Under-20 international has also spent time on loan at Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End in his career to date. He is yet to make a senior appearance for United, though he has made the bench for Premier League fixtures.

He is into the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.