Man Utd confirm Romelu Lukaku signing

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

They have paid £75m to land the Belgium international, who had been widely expected to rejoin former club Chelsea this summer. A further £15m could be payable as add-ons depending on Lukaku’s performances for his new club.

The Red Devils announced last week that they agreed a deal with the Toffees, subject to a medical and agreeing personal terms with Lukaku, and the move has now been finalised.

Lukaku, aged 24, has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least June 2022 and includes an option to extend the deal into a sixth season.

He said: “When Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door, it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.

“I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans.”

United boss Jose Mourinho was manager of Chelsea when they sold Lukaku to Everton for £28m in July 2014. He had spent the previous season on loan with the Toffees.

Lukaku leaves Goodison Park with a record of 71 goals in 133 games over the past four seasons.