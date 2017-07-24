Man Utd defender given three-match ban

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has been given a three-match ban by UEFA.

The suspension follows the Ivory Coast international’s red card against Celta Vigo in last season’s Europa League semi-final.

He will now miss the first three games of United’s Champions League campaign in the forthcoming season.

Bailly was sent off in the closing stages of the semi-final second leg for throwing a punch at Celta’s Facundo Roncaglia.

He was suspended for the final against Ajax in Stockholm, which United won in his absence, but has now been banned for a further three games under Art. 15 (1) (e) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, which relates to “assaulting another player or another person present at the match”.

Bailly’s suspension could present summer signing Victor Lindelof with an early opportunity to stake his claim for a place at the heart of United’s defence next season.

United have also been warned by UEFA over a late kick-off in the same match against Celta.