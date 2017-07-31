Man Utd defender suspended for breaching anti-doping regulations

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has been given a two-match European ban for breaching UEFA anti-doping regulations.

The England international has been charged for directing insulting and abusive language towards a doping control officer after the Europa League final victory over Ajax in Stockholm in May. He is also charged for a lack of cooperation and respect towards the doping control procedure.

He will now miss the forthcoming UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid in Skopje, Macedonia, on August 8, plus the first match of the Champions League group stage.

Jones has also been handed a €5,000 fine, as has team-mate Daley Blind for failing to report immediately to the doping control station immediately after being notified.

United have been fined €10,000 for infringements of the anti-doping regulations. They have fallen foul of a regulation stating that teams are responsible for ensuring that players chosen to undergo post-match doping tests are taken by a club representative to the doping control station as soon as the match is over.