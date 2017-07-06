Man Utd delete ‘pregnant’ Henrikh Mkhitaryan photo

Manchester United have deleted a tweet containing a photo of attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan modelling their new kit after fans complained that he looked pregnant.

The Armenia international was posing in the new 2017/18 home kit. United used the picture with a link encouraging supporters to order the kit from the club’s official website.

But rather than being drawn to the online shop, United fans found their eyes drawn to Mkhitaryan’s bulging belly.

After plenty of mockery, United removed the tweet from their account.

