Man Utd end pursuit of top transfer target

Manchester United have called off their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier, according to the Daily Mirror.

We reported yesterday that the Red Devils were readying a £60m take it or leave it offer for the England international. But they have now ended their interest in one of manager Jose Mourinho’s top summer transfer targets after Spurs indicated that the 23-year-old is not for sale at any price.

Mourinho is keen to add a defensive midfielder to his squad as he prepares to find a successor to newly appointed captain Michael Carrick. The report claims Dier, aged 23, was his top target for that position.

But United have abandoned that plan after getting short shrift when they approached Tottenham.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is under no pressure to sell a player who is under contract until June 2021, is a key member of Mauricio Pochettino’s team and who has made no public declarations that he wants to leave.