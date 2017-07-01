Man Utd goalkeeper targeted by Premier League rivals

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Aston Villa and impressed during his time at Villa Park. His performances in the Championship have caught the attention of a number of top-flight clubs, who are hoping to prise him away from Old Trafford this summer.

Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion, Huddersfield Town and relegated Middlesbrough are all credited with interest in Johnstone, who is well down the pecking order for United.

David De Dea and Sergio Romero are both well ahead of him, while Portuguese youngster Joel Pereira picked up some playing time at the end of last season in Johnstone’s absence. Preston-born Johnston, who has been on United’s books since 2009, might opt for a permanent move this summer after loan spells with Villa. Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End.

Johnstone’s representatives at James Grant Sports told The Sun: “Sam has a number of options and is considering them all at this moment in time.”