Man Utd keen to sign Marc Bartra

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The former Barcelona man has reportedly caught United boss Jose Mourinho’s eye with his performances for Dortmund in his debut season with the Bundesliga side.

Bartra is under contract at Dortmund until June 2020 and would not be available on the cheap.

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Camp Nou and made 103 first-team appearances for Barca before being offloaded last summer.

He won the DFB-Pokal during his first season in Germany. His season had an unexpected interruption when he was injured in the bomb attack on the Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Monaco. Until that point, he had been a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Fellow defender Victor Lindelof is United’s only summer signing to date. The Sweden international, who like Bartra can operate at centre-back or right-back, was snapped up from Benfica.