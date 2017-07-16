Man Utd keeper signs new contract

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has signed a new contract.

The Red Devils announced on Sunday evening that the Argentina international has put pen to paper on a new deal with them.

That feeling when you sign a new #MUFC contract – well deserved, Sergio! 👍 https://t.co/TdHSgwDYv2 pic.twitter.com/95AbBD6lSD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 16, 2017

Romero, aged 30, has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2021. United also have an option to extend the deal for a further year until June 2022.

His new contract will keep him at United beyond his 34th birthday.

Romero joined United from Sampdoria in July 2015.

He has made 28 appearances for the club to date, with just six of those coming in the Premier League. But his most recent appearance saw him keep a clean sheet as United won the Europa League with victory over Ajax in Stockholm.

Other than a short stint as first-choice keeper when David De Gea seemed to be on his way to Real Madrid, Romero has mainly operated as a backup option under both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

He told United’s website: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Who wouldn’t want to be at the biggest club in the world? We have great goalkeepers here and we are always learning from each other.

“Of course, it was a very proud moment for me and my family to be part of the Europa League final, and I am looking forward to helping the team build on last season’s success in 2017/18.”