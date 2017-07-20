Man Utd linked with Marco Verratti move

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United after hiring Mino Raiola as his agent.

The Sun reports that the Italy international is now a target for the Red Devils.

Verratti, aged 24, has previously been touted as a target for Barcelona.

But United have a close relationship with Raiola, whose clients Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku have all moved to Old Trafford in successive summer transfer windows.

News that Verratti has ditched his representative to work with Raiola has sparked the speculation that he could be the latest Raiola client to join United.

The Manchester Evening News claims United have opened talks with Verratti’s camp over a possible transfer.

But Barca are still the frontrunners and have reportedly offered either Ivan Rakitic or Andre Gomes to PSG in exchange to help sweeten the deal.

Verratti joined PSG from his local club Pescara in 2012. The 5ft 5in playmaker has made 201 appearances for the Ligue 1 side to date.