Man Utd make final push to sign Alvaro Morata

Manchester United are making a renewed and final effort to get their Alvaro Morata deal over the line, according to The Independent.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the Real Madrid striker for weeks, but are yet to sign him. Manager Jose Mourinho’s frustrations are starting to grow, the report claims.

Mourinho had hoped to have all his summer business done before his squad leaves for their pre-season tour of the USA on Sunday. With only Swedish defender Victor Lindelof signed so far, that looks unlikely to be the case and the Portuguese boss is reportedly running out of patience with United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who has travelled to New Zealand to watch the British and Irish Lions rugby team in action in recent weeks.

Madrid are holding our for a €90m (£72m) fee for Morata. The Spain international, aged 24, wants and still expects to make the move to Old Trafford.

But aware of United’s financial power and keen to sign goalkeeper David De Gea, the European champions are in no hurry to lower their demands.